Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

