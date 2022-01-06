MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 504,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,956. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

