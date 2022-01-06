MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

MET stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

