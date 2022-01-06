Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.18.

Shares of MRU traded up C$1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$67.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,738. The firm has a market cap of C$16.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.75. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

