MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

