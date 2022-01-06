MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,400 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 5,433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MGM China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.