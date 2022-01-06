Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post sales of $50.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.36 billion and the lowest is $46.92 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $194.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $316.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 75,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

