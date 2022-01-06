MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $580.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $498.61. 28,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $411.58 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

