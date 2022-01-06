Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Microvast stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

