MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 8048528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $810.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MicroVision by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

