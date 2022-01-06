MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.82. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 79,053 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $810.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.44.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.