Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Up 62.6% in December

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

