Mina (MINA) Price Tops $3.42

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $65.68 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00008192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 342,268,912 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.