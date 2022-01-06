Mina Price Reaches $3.60 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00008345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $118.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 341,802,549 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

