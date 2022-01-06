Mina Price Reaches $3.60 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $118.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00008345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 341,802,549 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

