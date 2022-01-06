MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, an increase of 1,335.6% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,208. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in MIND Technology by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

