MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.15

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

