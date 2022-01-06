Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.