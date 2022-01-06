MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,500 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of MINISO Group worth $42,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 639,774 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after buying an additional 658,978 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of -0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.