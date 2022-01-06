Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,112 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,556 shares of company stock worth $1,388,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

