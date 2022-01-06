Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $8.73 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 1,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

