Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 114 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.56. 130,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $280.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

