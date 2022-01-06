Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 744 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 11,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.22. 106,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

