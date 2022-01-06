Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $150.97

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.97, but opened at $147.38. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

