Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,594.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,735.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,769.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

