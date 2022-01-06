Mission Wealth Management LP Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 190,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,942,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

