Mission Wealth Management LP Has $333,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.