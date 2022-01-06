Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $86.86 and a one year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.