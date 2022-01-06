Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.31 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

