Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in BHP Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.05 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

