Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 191 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 452.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.