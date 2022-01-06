Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,760,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,939. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

