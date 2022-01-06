Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. 88,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,360. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

