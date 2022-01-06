Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 271.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.2% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 159.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

AMT stock traded down $15.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

