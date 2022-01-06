Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.18. 8,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.28.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

