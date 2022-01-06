Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

