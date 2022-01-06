Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.