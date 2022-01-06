Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $311.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

