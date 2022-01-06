Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,532 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.