Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

