Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

CXP stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

