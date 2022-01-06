Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NLSN stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

