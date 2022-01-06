MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
