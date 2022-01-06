Mizuho Cuts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $59.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.54 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

