Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.