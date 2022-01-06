Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $302.21

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $302.21, but opened at $294.40. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $291.65, with a volume of 5,998 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

