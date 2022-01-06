monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.87. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,316,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.