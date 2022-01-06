MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $428.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

