MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $428.77 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.02 and a 200-day moving average of $453.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,628 shares of company stock valued at $36,814,722 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

