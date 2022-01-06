Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,012 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,431,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,493,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,188,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

